Extensive list of adverse reactions after vaccination.

FROM THE CDC; 3,150 people vaccinated in ONE DAY are “unable to perform normal daily activities, unable to work” after vaccination.

This is a massive 2.7% of people who can no longer work after having the Pfizer vaccine.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/meetings/downloads/slides-2020-12/slides-12-19/05-COVID-CLARK.pdf

Portuguese health worker, 41, dies two days after getting the Pfizer covid vaccine as her father says he ‘wants answers’

https://trib.al/eEWi66p

Mexican doctor hospitalized after receiving COVID-19 vaccine

https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-mexico-vaccines-idUSKBN2970H3

Hundreds of Israelis get infected with Covid-19 after receiving Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

https://www.rt.com/news/511332-israel-vaccination-coronavirus-pfizer/

Wife of ‘perfectly healthy’ Miami doctor, 56, who died of a blood disorder 16 days after getting Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine is certain it was triggered by the jab, as drug giant investigates first death with a suspected link to shot.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9119431/Miami-doctor-58-dies-three-weeks-receiving-Pfizer-Covid-19-vaccine.html

75-year-old Israeli man dies 2 hours after getting Covid-19 vaccine.

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/293865

Death of Swiss man after Pfizer vaccine.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-swiss-death-idUSKBN29413Y

88-year-old collapses and dies several hours after being vaccinated.

https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/293952

Thousands negatively affected after getting Covid-19 vaccine.

https://m.theepochtimes.com/thousands-negatively-affected-after-getting-covid-19-vaccine_3625914.html

Hospital worker with no prior allergies in intensive care with severe reaction after Pfizer Covid vaccine.

https://metro.co.uk/2020/12/16/hospital-worker-in-intensive-care-after-suffering-severe-allergic-reaction-to-covid-vaccine-13763695/

4 volunteers develop FACIAL PARALYSIS after taking Pfizer Covid-19 jab, prompting FDA to recommend ‘surveillance for cases’.

https://www.rt.com/usa/509081-pfizer-vaccine-fda-bells-palsy-covid/

Investigation launched as 2 people die in Norway nursing home days after receiving Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine.

https://www.rt.com/news/511623-norway-covid19-vaccine-deaths/

Hundreds Sent to Emergency Room After Getting COVID-19 Vaccines

https://m.theepochtimes.com/hundreds-sent-to-emergency-room-after-getting-covid-19-vaccines_3644148.html

U.S. officials report more severe allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN29B2GS

NHS told not to give Covid vaccine to those with history of allergic reactions.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/world/2020/dec/09/pfizer-covid-vaccine-nhs-extreme-allergy-sufferers-regulators-reaction

COVID-19: Single vaccine dose leads to ‘greater risk’ from new coronavirus variants, South African experts warn

https://news.sky.com/story/amp/covid-19-single-vaccine-dose-leads-to-greater-risk-from-new-coronavirus-variants-south-african-experts-warn-12180837

CDC reveals at least 21 Americans have suffered life threatening allergic reactions to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine

www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-9119029/amp/At-21-Americans-life-threatening-anaphylaxis-receiving-Pfizers-vaccine-CDC-reveals.html

Woman experiences side effects of COVID-19 vaccine

www.everythinglubbock.com/news/local-news/woman-experiences-side-effects-of-covid-19-vaccine/amp/

COVID Vaccine Side Effects More Common After 2nd Dose.

www.boston.cbslocal.com/2021/01/05/covid-vaccine-side-effects-fever-reaction/amp/

Bulgaria Reports 4 Cases Of Side Effects From Pfizer Covid Vaccine.

www.ndtv.com/world-news/bulgaria-reports-4-cases-of-side-effects-from-pfizer-covid-vaccine-2347667%3famp=1&akamai-rum=off

Two NHS workers suffer allergic reaction to Pfizer vaccine.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/coronavirus-news-vaccine-pfizer-nhs-oxford-covid-uk-cases/amp/