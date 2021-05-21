Latest News See news by category

Uk Column News 21st May 2021 Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today’s UK Column News.

160+ experts slam COVID vaccines as ‘unnecessary, ineffective and unsafe’ May 19, 2021, (LifeSiteNews) – Dozens of medical experts issued a warning this month about COVID-19 vaccines, slamming the jabs as “unnecessary, ineffective and unsafe” and likely to lead to “foreseeable mass deaths.”

Yale University Epidemiologist: 60% of new COVID cases are in vaccinated people In an interview with Steve Bannon on April 19, Professor Harvey Risch of the prestigious Yale University said that the actual effectiveness of COVID vaccines in preventing contagion is between 50% and 60% and that health authorities are not being transparent in communicating with the public.

16-year-old who sued over swine flu vaccine awarded €1.28m A mediator in the High Court action of a 16-year-old girl who sued claiming she developed a rare sleep disorder after receiving a swine flu jab has recommended a €1.28 million award in her case.

Age Standardised Mortality Rate Falls The ONS announced today that there were 38,899 deaths registered in England in April, which is 15% less than in March, and 6% less than the five-year average. However, as I’ve noted before, the best overall measure of mortality isn’t the number of deaths, or even the death rate, but rather the age-standardised mortality rate.

Nobel Laureate Asserts that Covid Vaccine is 'Creating Variants' While it is understood that viruses mutate, causing variants, French Virologist and Nobel Prize Winner Luc Montagnier contends that it is “the vaccination that is creating the variants.”

India COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker On January 16, 2021, the Government of India and State governments launched one of the most extensive vaccination drives against COVID-19, targeting 300 million beneficiaries of priority group comprising healthcare workers, frontline workers, and population above 50 years of age.

The government of India will extend the eligibility to those above 18 years of age on May 1, 2021. Detailed Operational Guidelines are supporting the mass vaccination effort. Further, India has developed a COVID-19…

Why and How They Plan to Kill Seven Billion: Dr Vernon Coleman Dr Vernon Coleman explains why it is important to see the big picture rather than to concentrate on small issues, and why we are now all in the “killing fields”. He discusses Sustainable Development Goals, genocide and the various ways governments are killing people and how they plan to reduce the world population to 500 million.

57 Top Scientists and Doctors Release Shocking Study Demand Immediate Stop to ALL Vaccinations

Highly Cited Covid Doctor Comes to Stunning Conclusion Highly cited COVID doctor comes to stunning conclusion: Gov’t ‘scrubbing unprecedented numbers’ of injection-related deaths

Why Are We Being Lied to About Covid Theres No Good Reason: Dr Mike Yeadon BE in no doubt, among the reasons that voices and opinions like mine are never heard in the main media is extreme censorship more suited to China than a liberal democracy.

Please allow me to illustrate with an example close to my heart why it is high time for us to change our response.

The Importance of Nurses Feeling Safe to Speak Out with Jenna Platt Today I’ll be talking to Jenna Platt, a qualified nurse whose professional experience has centred mainly around care for the elderly, but who is probably better known to her 26,000 Instagram followers as ‘That Nurse Who Asks Questions’.

Reinette Senum with Lawrence Palevsky MD Rona, Spike Proteins, Jab-transmission, and More – Lawrence B. Palevsky, M.D, world-famous pediatrician, joins Reinette Senum, host of Chew On This!

Covid Vaccines Necessity Efficacy and Safety: Doctors for Covid Ethics Abstract: COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have been exempted from legal liability for vaccine-induced harm. It is therefore in the interests of all those authorising, enforcing and administering COVID-19 vaccinations to understand the evidence regarding the risks and benefits of these vaccines, since liability for harm will fall on them.

W.H.O and World Leaders have serious questions to answer in the upcoming trials for ‘Crimes against Humanity’ by committing COVID Fraud Nuremberg Trial 2.0 is in preparation, with a class action lawsuit supported by thousands of lawyers and medical professionals worldwide, led by the American-German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich, who is prosecuting those responsible for the Covid-19 scandal manipulated by the Davos Forum.

World Freedom Alliance Call to Action **Send to your Prime Minister/President + Health Minister. **

Senior Nhs Board Member Warns Stop the Genocide or Our Children Are Next The senior NHS Board Member warns that the government is now controlling the NHS, and it is the government that is actually dictating what the NHS should do during Covid emergency measures. She states that the result of the government’s enforced Covid and Vaccination Policies can be described as genocide. Government messaging to her senior NHS colleagues is removing their capacity for rational thought, and they are effectively being mind controlled to implement policies which in more…

Mads Palsvig - WFA - Interview - Planet Lockdown This interview with Mads Palsvig, former Investment Banker, politician and activist, and Treasurer World Freedom Alliance .

He has interesting insights into the financial system, central banking and the current situation we find ourselves in.

Review of the Emerging Evidence Demonstrating the Efficacy of Ivermectin After COVID-19 emerged on U.S shores, providers began reviewing the emerging basic science, translational, and clinical data to identify potentially effective treatment options. In addition, a multitude of both novel and repurposed therapeutic agents were used empirically and studied within clinical trials.

Dr. John Lee, Prof of Pathology UK - Unlocked Documentary! Unbelievably calm and rational cut on our viral issue! Pure Science and Medical Expertise.

CORK IRELAND Prof Dolores Cahill Speech and Call To Action Prof. Dolores Cahill offers some hope and accountability. Includes information for taking positive action yourself.

I Cannot Make It Any Simpler: Ivor Cummins Viral Triggering and Viral Realities.

A simple scientific assessment of our country’s situation as we head into summer.

THE BIG VACCINE SPIN The mainstream media spin is in full effect now with headlines declaring unvaccinated people are the cause of #Covid19 outbreaks among the fully vaccinated. It has to make you wonder, do they realize their attempts to scare people into getting the shot is only helping to prove it does not even prevent the infection?

These Brave Doctors are Upholding Their Hippocratic Oath & Putting Patients—Not Profits—First These brave doctors are rising to the highest ideals of the Hippocratic Oath they took to save the lives of the patients who come into their care. These are the truest heroes of this ruthless pandemic.

They have chosen to #followthescience and save lives—and have refused to be party to the corruption that is endemic among the world’s health authorities. There are more brave doctors out there. If you are a such a physician, we want to hear your story. Write to us at support@flccc.net.

Small Farms Can Feed World According to a new peer-reviewed paper, “The Myth of a Food Crisis,” corrupt philanthropic and academic sectors in agriculture and development perpetuate the lie that Big Ag is the only way to feed the world.

By Jonathan Latham, Ph.D.

Perspectives on the Pandemic | Catching up with Knut Wittkowski, PhD | Episode 14 In this episode, we check back in with an epidemiologist who got millions of views on this channel before he was summarily canceled. Now Knut Wittkowski has a dire warning for the world: lockdowns only breed new variants of the virus. Will anyone hear him long enough to weigh the argument, or will open inquiry, the foundation of all scientific endeavor, continue to be suppressed to our peril?

Is a Mask That Covers the Mouth and Nose Free from Undesirable Side Effects in Everyday Use and Free of Potential Hazards? MDPI is a pioneer in scholarly open access publishing and has supported academic communities since 1996.

Short Video on India Situation: What does the Current Data Say? Ivor Cummins

So then, what DOES the actual DATA say? Surely we should care, right? *NO medical advice or information, NO conflicting with WHO (remember they shared the Prof Ioannidis paper in their Oct 2020 bulletin).* Just the data and some scientific inferences - period. DOWNLOAD here and use with my permission (just click yes to cookies - no need to subscribe): https://we.tl/t-aRo1uhxv2c

Sound the Alarm Vaccine Passports: Dr. Scott Jensen Dr. Scott Jensen

SOUND THE ALARM! Immoral vaccine passports serve the purpose of creating a biosecurity state with both government and private sector invasion of our rights.

The Best Monologue EVER - Zach Bush MD A triple board-certified physician, master healer & consciousness, Zach Bush, MD is the founder and director of M Clinic, an integrative medicine center in Charlottesville, Virginia and simply put, one of the most compelling medical minds currently working to improve our understanding of human and environmental health.

Zach bush md Coronavirus Statement and LIFESTYLE CORNERSTONES This community has been asking for a response to the Coronavirus. While I strongly believe that there is too much bandwidth of the collective human consciousness being spent on this topic, I will try to help us move on to apply our great capacity and ingenuity to fulfill the deep purpose that we each have at this tipping point of humankind.

Covid Shots to Decimate World Population Warns Dr Bhakdi In this exclusive interview with The New American magazine’s Senior Editor Alex Newman, world-renown German-Thai-American microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi warns that the COVID hysteria is based on lies and that the COVID “vaccines” are set to cause a global catastrophe and a decimation of the human population. Starting off, he explains that the PCR test has been abused to produce fear in a way that is unscientific. Next, he explains what the mRNA vaccines are going to do to the human body…

British Government Publishes Shocking Report Side Effects Corona Vaccines Strokes Blindness Miscarriages In total, more than 30,000 vaccinees reported more than 100,000 adverse reactions to the vaccine by the end of January. Most notable are 13 people who went blind after the vaccination, eight miscarriages and a total of 236 fatal cases, Epoch Times reports.

Perspectives on the Pandemic | 'The Illusion of Evidence Based Medicine' | Leemon McHenry, PhD As much of the world rushes to receive a lightly-tested pharmaceutical product, we thought it was high time to look again at the (very) big business of medicine. Leemon McHenry, PhD, guides us to the fraudulent core of ghostwritten studies, captured legislators, revolving-door regulatory agencies, pay-to-play medical journals, and the “key opinion leaders” who lend their academic credentials to giant corporations…for a price.

Final Irrefutable Proof That the Covid 19 Pandemic Never Existed In an astonishing 12 minute video Dr Vernon Coleman uses the UK Government’s own statistics to prove conclusively that there was never a pandemic and that covid 19 is no more dangerous than the annual flu.

The Pushback : Oracle Films : 2021 World Wide Rally The long-awaited film is here. On March 20th 2021, people in over 40 countries across the world gathered in peaceful unison for a worldwide demonstration - to oppose disproportionate government measures threatening the very foundation of their rights and freedoms. This huge international effort was appallingly misrepresented and downright ignored by the mainstream media.