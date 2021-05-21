WORLD DOCTORS ALLIANCE

Yale University Epidemiologist: 60% of new COVID cases are in vaccinated people

In an interview with Steve Bannon on April 19, Professor Harvey Risch of the prestigious Yale University said that the actual effectiveness of COVID vaccines in preventing contagion is between 50% and 60% and that health authorities are not being transparent in communicating with the public.

“I think that the American public has been sold the vaccine by the research that shows that they reduce the infection of mild to moderate symptomatic infection by somewhere between 60 to 95 percent, depending upon age and vaccine and so on,” Dr. Risch remarked. “And that is a pretty good performance for an individual once he takes the vaccine to protect themselves.”

However, explained the professor, who often disagrees with official health measures, that that is not the measure Dr. Fauci and the authorities are using to analyze vaccine efficacy.

